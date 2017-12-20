Chiefs' Charcandrick West: Totals six yards

West rushed for six yards on five carries during Saturday's 30-13 win over the Chargers.

West scored his first touchdown since Week 1 during Week 14, but started another scoreless streak. The fourth-year back has been a bit of an enigma in recent weeks. It appeared, briefly, that he might find a role as a pass catcher out of the backfield with 12 receptions from Weeks 10 to 13. However, he hasn't caught another pass since and seems unlikely to be much of a factor down the stretch with rookie Kareem Hunt righting the ship after a midseason slide. Hunt has 344 yards over the past two games and seems likely to be Kansas City's focal point as it pushes for the playoffs.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories