Chiefs' Charcandrick West: Totals six yards
West rushed for six yards on five carries during Saturday's 30-13 win over the Chargers.
West scored his first touchdown since Week 1 during Week 14, but started another scoreless streak. The fourth-year back has been a bit of an enigma in recent weeks. It appeared, briefly, that he might find a role as a pass catcher out of the backfield with 12 receptions from Weeks 10 to 13. However, he hasn't caught another pass since and seems unlikely to be much of a factor down the stretch with rookie Kareem Hunt righting the ship after a midseason slide. Hunt has 344 yards over the past two games and seems likely to be Kansas City's focal point as it pushes for the playoffs.
