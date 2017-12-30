Chiefs' Charcandrick West: Won't play Week 17

West (illness) was downgraded to out for Sunday's game against the Broncos, BJ Kissel of the Chiefs' official site reports.

West missed practice Thursday and Friday with the undisclosed illness and was originally listed as questionable. The Chiefs were expected to rest rookie workhorse Kareem Hunt with the team locked in to the AFC's No. 4 playoff seed, but now the only other available running back on the roster is Akeem Hunt. The latter Hunt appears primed for a heavy workload against the Broncos on Sunday, but the Chiefs could also look to make a last-minute roster addition to add some depth to the position.