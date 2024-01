Omenihu finished Sunday's 25-17 win over the Bengals with five tackles (three solo), including 0.5 sacks.

Omenihu combined with George Karlaftis to sack Jake Browning in the fourth quarter for a seven-yard loss, which resulted in a Bengals punt on the next play. Omenihu has now recorded at least half a sack in five straight games and is up to a career-high 6.0 sacks on the season.