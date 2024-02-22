Omenihu (knee) underwent successful surgery Tuesday to repair his torn ACL, James Palmer of NFL Network reports.

Omenihu suffered the ACL tear in the Chiefs' AFC Championship Game win over the Ravens. He'll face a lengthy recovery from surgery, leaving his Week 1 status in doubt for the time being. Before sustaining the knee injury, Omenihu was a key rotational edge rusher for Kansas City, tallying 31 tackles, eight sacks, three forced fumbles and two passes defensed over 14 regular-season and playoff games.