Omenihu is set to sign a two-year, $20 million max value deal with the Chiefs, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Omenihu lands in Kansas City and will provide depth along the Chiefs' defensive line next season. The 25-year-old defensive end finished the 49ers' 2022 regular season with 20 tackles (seven solo), 4.5 sacks, one pass defensed and one forced fumble. Omenihu is a versatile pass rusher who could make an impact if he is able to see increased playing time in his new home.