The Chiefs placed Omenihu (knee) on the active/PUP list Wednesday.
Omenihu is recovering from February knee surgery undergone to address a torn ACL. The rotational edge rusher suffered the injury during Kansas City's AFC Championship Game win over the Ravens, and the expectation is that he'll miss at least the early portion of the 2024 regular season.
More News
-
Chiefs' Charles Omenihu: Gets knee surgery•
-
Chiefs' Charles Omenihu: Goes on IR•
-
Chiefs' Charles Omenihu: Set to undergo surgery Tuesday•
-
Chiefs' Charles Omenihu: Suffers torn ACL•
-
Chiefs' Charles Omenihu: Set to undergo MRI on Monday•
-
Chiefs' Charles Omenihu: Won't return to AFC Championship•