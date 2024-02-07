The Chiefs placed Omenihu (knee) on injured reserve Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.
Omenihu will officially head to injured reserve after undergoing surgery to repair his torn ACL on Tuesday. With the 2019 fifth-round pick out, Felix Anudike-Uzomah should see increased playing time versus the 49ers in the Super Bowl on Sunday.
More News
-
Chiefs' Charles Omenihu: Set to undergo surgery Tuesday•
-
Chiefs' Charles Omenihu: Suffers torn ACL•
-
Chiefs' Charles Omenihu: Set to undergo MRI on Monday•
-
Chiefs' Charles Omenihu: Won't return to AFC Championship•
-
Chiefs' Charles Omenihu: Leaves game with knee injury•
-
Chiefs' Charles Omenihu: Suiting up Sunday•