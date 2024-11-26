Omenihu (knee) was a full participant in Tuesday's practice.

Tuesday was the first time Omenihu logged a full practice since being designated to return from the Chiefs' PUP list Nov. 13. The Chiefs waived backup defensive end Cameron Thomas on Tuesday, indicating that Omenihu is on track to make his 2024 regular-season debut Friday against the Raiders. Omenihu is in the final stages of his recovery from a torn ACL that he suffered during last season's AFC Championship Game against the Ravens.