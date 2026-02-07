Omenihu finished the 2025 season with 28 tackles (15 solo), including 3.5 sacks, over 17 games.

Omenihu signed a one-year deal to stay in Kansas City, a decision that resulted in an increase in production that will be useful in negotiating his next contract. As a rotational defensive end behind starters George Karlaftis and Mike Danna, he logged 2.0 more sacks than in 2024 and 22 more tackles. He did so while playing the same number of games as he had in the past two seasons combined, proving that the 28-year-old still has the durability to survive an NFL season. Omenihu will enter the 2026 season as a free agent, and it is unclear if he will seek another contract with Kansas City or if he will take his talents elsewhere.