Omenihu has agreed to a one-year deal with the Chiefs, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports.
Per the report, Omenihu's one-year pact is worth a maximum of $7 million. The 27-year-old is coming off a 2024 regular season in which he logged just six tackles and a sack in six games, but when healthy and available, Omenihu is capable of adding pass-rushing depth to the Chiefs' defense.
More News
-
Chiefs' Charles Omenihu: Returns for second half of 2024•
-
Chiefs' Charles Omenihu: Set to return Friday•
-
Chiefs' Charles Omenihu: Practices in full Tuesday•
-
Chiefs' Charles Omenihu: Won't play Sunday•
-
Chiefs' Charles Omenihu: Still not at full capacity•
-
Chiefs' Charles Omenihu: Won't return for Week 11•