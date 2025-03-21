Omenihu has agreed to a one-year deal with the Chiefs, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports.

Per the report, Omenihu's one-year pact is worth a maximum of $7 million. The 27-year-old is coming off a 2024 regular season in which he logged just six tackles and a sack in six games, but when healthy and available, Omenihu is capable of adding pass-rushing depth to the Chiefs' defense.