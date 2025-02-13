Omenihu logged six tackles (four solo), including 1.0 sacks, and one forced fumble across six regular-season games in 2024.

Omenihu started the 2024 regular season on the PUP list while rehabbing from a torn ACL that he suffered in the AFC Championship Game against the Ravens during the 2023 campaign. He returned for Week 13 against the Raiders and was able to play in nine of the Chiefs' final 10 games of the season (including playoffs). Omenihu enters the offseason as an unrestricted free agent and will look to sign with a team in need of depth on the defensive line.