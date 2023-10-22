Omenihu's six-game suspension was lifted Oct. 13 and he's been added to Kansas City's active roster ahead of Sunday's game against the Chargers, Matt Derrick of ChiefsDigest.com reports.

The 26-year-old was arrested for suspicion of misdemeanor domestic violence back in January of 2023. Omenihu is expected to make his first appearance for the Chiefs this Sunday after the team signed him to a two-year, $16 million contract this offseason, per Adam Schefter of ESPN. Throughout his five-year NFL career, Omenihu has recorded 67 total tackles, 11.5 sacks and 11 tackles for loss.