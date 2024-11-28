Omenihu (knee) was activated from the PUP list Thursday and does not have an injury designation for Friday's Week 13 game against the Raiders.

Omenihu began the season on the PUP list following February knee surgery for a torn ACL. He was designated to return to practice Nov. 13 and is now set to make his 2024 debut. Omenihu's return should add vigor to the Chiefs' pass rush, as he logged 7.0 sacks over 11 regular-season contests prior to getting hurt last season.