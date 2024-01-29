Omenihu, who exited Sunday's AFC Championship Game victory over the Ravens with a knee injury, will have an MRI on Monday, James Palmer of NFL Network reports.
Palmer notes that the Chiefs are optimistic about the issue. Omenihu sustained the knee injury in the second quarter of Sunday's game and finished the contest with one sack.
