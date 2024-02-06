Omenihu is set to undergo surgery to repair his torn ACL on Tuesday, James Palmer of NFL Network reports.

Omenihu tore his ACL during Kansas City's AFC Championship win over the Ravens two weeks ago and will now get surgery to repair it. The 2019 fifth-round pick will shift his focus to getting ready for next season while Felix Anudike-Uzomah should see increased playing time in the Super Bowl in Omenihu's absence.