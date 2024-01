Omenihu (illness), who popped up on the injury report Saturday, is expected to play in Sunday's divisional-round game versus the Bills, James Palmer of NFL Network reports.

The late addition to the injury report caused some concern for Omenihu, but it appears he'll be healthy enough to play in this road matchup. Omenihu finished the regular season with 5.5 sacks over the final six games, and he played a whopping 80 percent of the defensive snaps in the wild-card win over the Dolphins.