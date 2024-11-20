Omenihu (knee) was limited during practice Wednesday.
Omenihu logged limited sessions last week after he was designated to return from the PUP list, but has yet to move to the 53-man roster. He'll likely need to practice in full by Friday at the latest, to return to the active roster and suit up Sunday against the Panthers.
