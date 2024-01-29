Omenihu sustained a torn ACL during Sunday's win at Baltimore in the AFC Championship Game, Jordan Schultz of BleacherReport.com reports.

Omenihu was forced out of Sunday's contest during the second quarter, and while there was some optimism from the Chiefs ahead of his MRI on Monday, the defensive end's injury was unfortunately a severe one. Rookie first-round pick Felix Anudike-Uzomah should see an expanded role at defensive end in the Chiefs' Super Bowl matchup with the 49ers in the absence of Omenihu. The 26-year-old excelled as a rotational pass rusher while appearing in 14 total games in 2023 between the regular season and playoffs, logging 31 tackles, eight sacks and three forced fumbles.