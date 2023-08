The NFL suspended Omenihu six games for violating the league's personal-conduct policy, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

While with the 49ers, Omenihu was arrested in January of 2023 for suspicion of misdemeanor domestic violence. Turning 26 later this month, Omenihu inked a two-year, $16 million deal with the Chiefs in free agency. He recorded 4.5 sacks as a sub-package pass rusher last season and will be eligible to return to the Chiefs in Week 7 against the Chargers.