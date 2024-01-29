Omenihu sustained a ruptured ACL during Sunday's win at Baltimore in the AFC Championship Game, Jordan Schultz of BleacherReport.com reports.

Omenihu was forced out of Sunday's contest during the second quarter, and while there was some optimism from the Chiefs ahead of his MRI on Monday, his injury was unfortunately a severe one. Rookie first-rounder Felix Anudike-Uzomah figures to see an expanded role at defensive end in the Super Bowl in the absence of Omenihu, who will now have to begin to work to recover for next season.