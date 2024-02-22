Omenihu (knee) underwent successful surgery to repair his torn ACL on Tuesday, James Palmer of NFL Network reports.

Omenihu suffered the ACL tear in the Chiefs' AFC Championship Game win over the Ravens and obviously missed the Super Bowl versus his former San Francisco teammates. His surgery will now be followed up by a lengthy recovery, leaving his Week 1 status in doubt less than seven months from now. It wouldn't be a surprise to see Omenihu start the 2024 campaign on the reserve/PUP list.