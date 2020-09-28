site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Chiefs' Charvarius Ward: Available Monday
RotoWire Staff
Wared (hand) has been cleared for Monday's game against the Ravens, Chiefs' content creator Matt McMullen reports.
Ward was limited at practice all week but will ultimately give it a go. Look for him to take on his usual workload barring any setbacks.
