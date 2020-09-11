Ward is scheduled to undergo surgery for the hand fracture he suffered during Thursday's win over the Texans, but he could still have a shot to suit up Week 2 against the Chargers, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Ward will have three extra days to recover before the Chiefs next suit up in Los Angeles, so the door is at least still open for him to play with a cast on his hand. The team will also have the option of placing Ward on injured reserve, which would allow him to return after a minimum of three weeks. If Ward ends up limited or forced to miss time, rookie fourth-round pick L'Jarius Sneed would be a prime candidate for increased playing time.