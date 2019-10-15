Ward made eight tackles (seven solo) and had an interception during the 31-24 loss to the Texans on Sunday.

Ward was all over the field in the loss, playing 82 of 92 defensive snaps in the game, and nabbed his second interception of the campaign. The 23-year-old is now up to 36 tackles on the season, coupled with his solid snap numbers, is turning into a reliable IDP asset. Ward and the Chiefs will play right away Thursday when they travel to Denver to slow down veteran Joe Flacco.