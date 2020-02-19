Play

Ward posted 74 tackles (56 solo), two interceptions and a forced fumble in 2019.

After logging just 140 defensive snaps in 2018, Ward claimed a starting spot this season and took advantage of the opportunity. The second-year corner allowed just a 57.5 opposing quarterback rating to go along with just a 41.2 completion percentage and a 1:2 TD:INT ratio on passes tossed his direction. Ward still has another year left on his contract and figures to retain his starting job in 2020. Bashaud Breeland enters the offseason as an unrestricted free agent, so it remains to be seen who will line up across from Ward.

