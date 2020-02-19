Chiefs' Charvarius Ward: Plays primary role in 2020
Ward posted 74 tackles (56 solo), two interceptions and a forced fumble in 2019.
After logging just 140 defensive snaps in 2018, Ward claimed a starting spot this season and took advantage of the opportunity. The second-year corner allowed just a 57.5 opposing quarterback rating to go along with just a 41.2 completion percentage and a 1:2 TD:INT ratio on passes tossed his direction. Ward still has another year left on his contract and figures to retain his starting job in 2020. Bashaud Breeland enters the offseason as an unrestricted free agent, so it remains to be seen who will line up across from Ward.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Dynasty QB Risers and Fallers
Heath Cummings has his first run of 2020 projections done and they've had their impact on his...
-
Dynasty Running Back Rankings
Who saw their value go up after Heath Cummings completed his 2020 projections?
-
Greg Olsen's Seattle projection
Greg Olsen is signing with the Seahawks, and Heath Cummings tells you what that means for his...
-
XFL post-Week 2 positional tiers, ranks
Ben Gretch breaks down what we know through two weeks of XFL play, ranking each position into...
-
Dynasty Mailbag: Hard-choices help
Heath Cummings answers your Dynasty and keeper questions in his February mailbag.
-
2/18 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The Fantasy Football Today crew breaks down the 2019 rookie WR class, including A.J. Brown,...