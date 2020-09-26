Ward (hand) is considered questionable for Monday's game versus the Ravens.
Ward has been limited in practice all week, but his status is uncertain for Week 3's primetime matchup. He missed last game against the Chargers due to this hand injury, so Rashad Fenton filled into the starting role and is poised to do so again if Ward is ultimately inactive.
