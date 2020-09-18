Ward has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Chargers, Nate Taylor of The Athletic
Rashad Fenton is expected to draw the start opposite rookie L'Jarius Sneed with Ward out. Considering the team believed Ward had a shot at playing earlier this week, there's a good chance he'll be back in there when the Chiefs travel to Baltimore in Week 3.
