Chiefs' Chase Litton: Signs UDFA contract with Chiefs

Litton has signed with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent, Grant Traylor of The Herald-Dispatch reports.

Ranked as Gil Brandt of NFL.com's top undrafted free agent at the quarterback position, Litton has found himself a nice landing spot in Kansas City. While Patrick Mahomes is locked into the starting role, 32-year-old Chad Henne and Matt McGloin are all that sit between Litton and a 53-man roster spot. Henne likely sits in a good position as a veteran voice and mentor, but coach Andy Reid opted to retain three quarterbacks last season. If he fails to secure that, Litton should at least find a home as a developmental piece on a practice squad.