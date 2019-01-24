Conley failed to corral his lone target Sunday in the Chiefs' 37-31 overtime loss to the Patriots in the AFC Championship Game.

Sammy Watkins returned from a foot injury to suit up in both of the Chiefs' postseason contests, resulting in Conley losing some prominence in the Kansas City passing attack. Though Conley still worked as the Chiefs' No. 3 receiver, he played only 24 of 52 offensive snaps with the team frequently making use of two-tight end sets featuring Travis Kelce and Demetrius Harris. Conley will hit free agency for the first time this offseason and could be motivated to seek employment from a team that can offer him more legitimate volume in the passing game. A return to Kansas City in 2019 likely wouldn't result in a notable bump in targets for Conley with Kelce, Watkins and Tyreek Hill all still under contract.