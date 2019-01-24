Chiefs' Chris Conley: Draws one target in postseason loss
Conley failed to corral his lone target Sunday in the Chiefs' 37-31 overtime loss to the Patriots in the AFC Championship Game.
Sammy Watkins returned from a foot injury to suit up in both of the Chiefs' postseason contests, resulting in Conley losing some prominence in the Kansas City passing attack. Though Conley still worked as the Chiefs' No. 3 receiver, he played only 24 of 52 offensive snaps with the team frequently making use of two-tight end sets featuring Travis Kelce and Demetrius Harris. Conley will hit free agency for the first time this offseason and could be motivated to seek employment from a team that can offer him more legitimate volume in the passing game. A return to Kansas City in 2019 likely wouldn't result in a notable bump in targets for Conley with Kelce, Watkins and Tyreek Hill all still under contract.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
NFL Playoff Challenge picks and lineups
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...
-
Top Super Bowl Fantasy football rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Super Bowl LIII
-
Recapping AFC and NFC Championship Games
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the AFC and NFC Championship Games to see who improved -- or hurt...
-
NFL Playoff Challenge strategy, picks
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...
-
Conference Championship Injury Report
We should have all four teams at full strength for Sunday's games,n with the injury report...
-
Optimal Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for the championship...