Conley will join Tyreek Hill in the starting lineup at wide receiver Sunday against the Cardinals with Sammy Watkins (foot) inactive for the contest, Nate Taylor of The Athletic reports.

The Chiefs don't typically make an overwhelming amount of use of fullback Anthony Sherman or two-tight-end sets, so Watkins' absence won't necessarily translate to a huge bump in snaps for Conley, who is already regularly featured in three-wideout formations. However, Watkins had been drawing six targets per game through the first nine weeks, so Conley should have a good chance to benefit from a slight bump in volume Sunday. Hill, tight ends Travis Kelce and Demetrius Harris and running back Kareem Hunt could also make up for the loss of Watkins, to varying degrees.