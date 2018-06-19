Conley (Achilles) took part in some of the 11-on-11 team drills, usually signifying that a player is healthy, the Chiefs' official site reports.

Conley landed on injured reserved in mid-October after suffering a ruptured Achilles in Week 5 against the Texans, ending what was expected to be a potential break out season. Entering his fourth season as a pro, Conley's best showing to date came in 2016 when he racked up 44 catches for 530 yards. Despite his ideal size (6-foot-3), Conley has turned in just one touchdown in his first three seasons and the lack of production overall led the Chiefs to bring in Sammy Watkins this offseason. Conley could still factor into three-receiver sets, but he may have missed his opportunity to emerge from the pack as a consistent contributor.