Conley caught three of seven targets, amounting 25 receiving yards and one touchdown during Sunday's 40-33 win against the Raiders.

The fourth-year man out of Georgia has undergone a resurgence of late, collecting 10 receptions on 15 targets with three touchdowns over Kansas City's past two outings. (He never had more than nine combined catches or two touchdowns in consecutive outings prior.) Conley is probable to be the benefactor of a healthy target share against the No. 2 Ravens pass defense in Week 14, so long as Sammy Watkins (foot) is once again unable to suit up -- a foreseeable development given that he was unable to practice in any capacity for the Chiefs last week, resulting in him being deemed inactive well in advance of Sunday's tilt with the Raiders.