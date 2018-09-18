Chiefs' Chris Conley: Grabs touchdown in Week 2
Conley nabbed both of his targets for 17 yards and a touchdown Sunday in the Chiefs' 42-37 win over the Steelers.
Pat Mahomes spread the wealth around generously in Week 2, as Conley was one of five players to reel in the quarterback's six touchdown passes. While finding paydirt was enough for Conley to pay dividends for those in deeper leagues who activated him, he's drawn only three targets across 71 offensive snaps through the Chiefs' two games. Since tight end Travis Kelce and wideouts Tyreek Hill and Sammy Watkins compare favorably with just about any team's top three pass catchers, there may not be much incentive for the Chiefs to expand their usage tree and make getting Conley the ball a greater priority.
