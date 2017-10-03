Play

Conley caught just two passes on four targets for 31 yards Monday against the Redskins.

Despite playing the most snaps among receivers for most of the season, Conley has turned it into just eight catches for 129 yards through four contests. At this point, it's difficult to justify rostering the 24-year-old wideout in the vast majority of leagues.

