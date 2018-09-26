Conley caught two of his three targets for 13 yards and a touchdown Sunday against the 49ers.

Conley has only been targeted six times through three games this season, but two of the six have come inside the 20 and both have resulted in touchdowns. Although he remains deep in the pecking order for targets, the Chiefs' explosive offense, combined with a struggling defensive 11, allows Conley to remain in play as an ultra-cheap daily option as a red-zone threat.