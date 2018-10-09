Conley caught two of his five targets for 21 yards Sunday against the Jaguars.

Conley played the third-most snaps behind Tyreek Hill and Sammy Watkins on Sunday, taking the field on 61 percent of the offensive plays. Given his placement on the pecking order behind Hill, Watkins, Travis Kelce and Kareem Hunt, Conley is unlikely to see a ton of targets on a weekly basis. That could change slightly if one of the wideouts misses time.