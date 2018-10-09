Chiefs' Chris Conley: Hauls in two passes against Jags
Conley caught two of his five targets for 21 yards Sunday against the Jaguars.
Conley played the third-most snaps behind Tyreek Hill and Sammy Watkins on Sunday, taking the field on 61 percent of the offensive plays. Given his placement on the pecking order behind Hill, Watkins, Travis Kelce and Kareem Hunt, Conley is unlikely to see a ton of targets on a weekly basis. That could change slightly if one of the wideouts misses time.
More News
-
Chiefs' Chris Conley: Nabs four passes•
-
Chiefs' Chris Conley: Hauls in touchdown versus Niners•
-
Chiefs' Chris Conley: Grabs touchdown in Week 2•
-
Chiefs' Chris Conley: Snags one pass in opener•
-
Chiefs' Chris Conley: Works as No. 3 receiver•
-
Chiefs' Chris Conley: Plays five snaps in preseason opener•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 6 streaming options
The streaming options at quarterback, tight end, DST and kicker for Week 6? Here are the best...
-
Week 6 Cut List
Sometimes it's hard to let go. And other times, it's not. Our Cut List shows you which players...
-
Week 6 Trade Values Chart
Alvin Kamara and Julio Jones delivered Week 5 duds -- does it mean it's time to trade them?!...
-
Experts: Worried about Kamara?
Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard and Heath Cummings go on the record on six big Fantasy issues...
-
Waiver Wire: Ajayi replacements at top
With Jay Ajayi set to miss the remainder of the season, there's a big opportunity in the Eagles'...
-
Week 6 Fantasy Football rankings, advice
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 6