Conley notched two grabs for 13 yards on three targets Sunday against the Ravens.

Even with Sammy Watkins (foot) sidelined and Conley seeing all but one offensive snap, the fourth-year wideout was rarely targeted on the day. It was Demarcus Robinson instead who saw an increase in production Sunday, snagging five passes for 42 yards, leaving little optimism in terms of Conley's outlook moving forward. Still, Watkins could miss the remainder of the regular season and Conley is just a few games removed from a seven-catch, two-touchdown effort against the Rams, so there's a chance he could be utilized as a cheap DFS dart int he right matchup. Next week against the Chargers defense ranking sixth in the league with 224.8 passing yards per game allowed doesn't seem like that matchup.