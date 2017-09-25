Chiefs' Chris Conley: Held without grab in Week 3
Conley didn't catch a pass during Sunday's game against the Chargers.
Conley saw the field on 81 percent of offensive snaps, even more than top wideout Tyrek Hill. The second-year man out of Georgia has yet to realize his potential and may be running out of time to do so. There's nothing to suggest he will be more involved in the offense moving forward.
