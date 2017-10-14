Chiefs' Chris Conley: Lands on injured reserve
The Chiefs officially placed Conley (Achilles) on injured reserve Saturday.
Conley ruptured his Achilles in Sunday's win over the Texans. The pass-catcher had tallied 46 yards on three receptions before suffering the injury. He had not been a major part of the offense prior to going down, recording just 11 receptions for 175 yards and zero touchdowns in five games. Albert Wilson figures to see increased reps with Conley now on the IR.
