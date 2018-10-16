Chiefs' Chris Conley: Little production against Pats
Conley played 38 snaps in Sunday's game against the Patriots but turned in just one catch for 19 yards.
Regardless of how frequently Conley is on the field, he's buried on the pecking order for targets behind a score of talented pass catchers. Barring an injury, he's nothing more than a DFS fantasy dart in good matchups.
