Chiefs' Chris Conley: Looks good in OTAs
Conley (Achilles) looked to be moving well and showed some burst during Thursday's OTA, Pete Sweeney of ArrowheadPride.com reports.
Conley ruptured his Achilles in October after collecting 11 passes on 16 targets over five games (all starts) during the 2017 season. Drafted in the third round of 2015 as a project with ideal measurables for the position, Conley has turned the first three years of his career into just 71 receptions and one receiving touchdown. The addition of Sammy Watkins this offseason lessens his prospects further entering 2018, with Tyreek Hill, Travis Kelce and Kareem Hunt already set to absorb a large number of targets.
