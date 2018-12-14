Conley brought in two of three targets for 19 yards and also recovered a fumble in the Chiefs' 29-28 loss to the Chargers on Thursday.

Conley had another quiet night as a complementary option, as Tyreek Hill, Travis Kelce and Damien Williams all unsurprisingly outpaced him in receptions. The 26-year-old did have a rare seven-catch breakout against the Rams in the shootout for the ages three games ago, but he's otherwise failed to eclipse four grabs in any other game this season. Moreover, with Kelvin Benjamin now in the fold having suited up for his first game Thursday, Conley's role could shrink even further over the final two contests of the regular season.