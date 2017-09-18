Conley caught all four of his targets for 55 yards during Sunday's victory over the Eagles.

After snagging just 63.8 percent of his targets a season ago, Conley's upped that in the early going so far in 2017 to 75 percent through the first two contests. He continues to play the majority of snaps (87 percent Sunday) for Kansas City, but until the volume increases, he's unlikely to reliably contribute on a weekly basis.