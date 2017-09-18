Chiefs' Chris Conley: Nabs four passes in Week 2
Conley caught all four of his targets for 55 yards during Sunday's victory over the Eagles.
After snagging just 63.8 percent of his targets a season ago, Conley's upped that in the early going so far in 2017 to 75 percent through the first two contests. He continues to play the majority of snaps (87 percent Sunday) for Kansas City, but until the volume increases, he's unlikely to reliably contribute on a weekly basis.
More News
-
Chiefs' Chris Conley: Logs pair of catches in opener•
-
Chiefs' Chris Conley: Small contributor in third preseason game•
-
Chiefs' Chris Conley: Strong start to preseason•
-
Chiefs' Chris Conley: More targets expected in 2017•
-
Chiefs' Chris Conley: Catches four passes in finale•
-
Chiefs' Chris Conley: Does little in injury-shortened Week 16•
-
Brady's back, Carson's must-own
Heath Cummings looks at a wild Week 2 and tells you what you should believe, and what you...
-
Podcast: Week 2 standouts
From Chris Carson to tight end replacements to the lousy Seahawks passing game, we’re covering...
-
Carson is the RB to target
Rookie Chris Carson's 100-total-yard game against the 49ers should cement him as the Seahawks'...
-
Derrick Henry replacing Murray?
A hamstring injury put DeMarco Murray on the shelf in the second half of the Titans win over...
-
Olsen out, Benjamin, Funchess in
The Panthers have two receivers to pick up the slack from Greg Olsen's broken foot, but Fantasy...
-
Week 2 Cheat Sheet: Lineup help
Need help selecting a starter? Dave Richard lends his analysis and confidence to help you choose...