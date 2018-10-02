Conley hauled in four passes on six targets for 13 yards Monday against the Broncos.

Conley's role expanded after Sammy Watkins exited Monday with a hamstring injury, and he saw a corresponding increase with a season-high six targets and 73 offensive snaps as a result. While the four catches are encouraging, he still hasn't finished a game with more than 17 receiving yards this season. Depending on the severity of Watkins' injury, Conley could be in line for an expanded role next week against a stingy Jacksonville defense.