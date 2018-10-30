Chiefs' Chris Conley: Not targeted in Week 8
Conley did not receive a target against the Broncos on Sunday despite playing 52 percent of offensive snaps.
Conley continues to receive reps on game day, but he's not a major part of the team's game plan on a given week. With no more than four catches in a game this season and just three total targets in the last three weeks, Conley can be left on the waiver wire in the vast majority of leagues.
