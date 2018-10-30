Conley did not receive a target against the Broncos on Sunday despite playing 52 percent of offensive snaps.

Conley continues to receive reps on game day, but he's not a major part of the team's game plan on a given week. With no more than four catches in a game this season and just three total targets in the last three weeks, Conley can be left on the waiver wire in the vast majority of leagues.

More News
Our Latest Stories