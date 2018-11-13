Conley managed just one catch for 22 yards in Sunday's game against the Rams.

Conley received two targets on the day despite seeing 54 snaps in the contest, which were second to his 73 snaps in Week 4 against the Broncos. Even if Sammy Watkins (foot) is unable to retake the field Monday against the Rams, it likely won't result in a major stats boost for Conley with a number of preferable options to throw to.