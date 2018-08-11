Conley took the field for only five offensive snaps in Thursday's preseason opener, failing to log a stat in the box score.

Given the severe nature of Conley's injury from a season ago -- a torn Achilles -- it wouldn't be surprising if the coaching staff decides to bring him back slowly. In the meantime, Demarcus Robinson has once again compiled an impressive camp and could challenge Conley for the No. 3 job. This rings especially true if the team wants to keep Sammy Watkins and Tyreek Hill on the outside, as Robinson better fits the mold of a slot receiver.