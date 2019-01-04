Conley failed to record a catch on three targets in Week 17 against the Raiders.

Conley completed his 2018 regular season with just 32 total grabs on 52 targets for 334 yards and five touchdowns. While the five scores mark a career-high, the four-year receiver saw declining outputs in both receptions and receiving yards from his last full campaign in 2016. With Sammy Watkins, Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce all ranking above him in the pecking order for targets, With all three set to return and Conley an impending free agent, it's unclear whether or not he will sport Chiefs colors in 2019.