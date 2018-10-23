Chiefs' Chris Conley: Receives just one target
Conley was the target of just one pass Sunday against the Bengals, recording the catch for six yards.
Despite seeing the field for 66 percent of the offensive snaps Sunday, Conley remains buried in the pecking order for the Chiefs as far as pass-catching options go. Barring an injury to others ahead of him on the depth chart, it's difficult to see him producing much even in one of the league's best offenses.
