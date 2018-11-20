Conley caught seven of eight targets for 74 yards and two touchdowns in Monday night's 54-51 loss to the Rams.

Conley hadn't topped 25 yards in any game this season, so Monday's outburst easily marked his best performance of the campaign. In fact, the 2015 third-rounder's catch and yardage totals marked career highs, and he went for two touchdowns to boot. Conley paid dividends late in both halves, scoring from eight yards out with 13 seconds left in the second quarter before later finding paydirt from 10 yards out with 2:50 remaining in the fourth. That score proved to be Kansas City's final touchdown of the night, and although it wasn't enough to secure a victory, Conley still heads into the team's Week 12 bye on a personal high.